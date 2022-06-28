IGP Kashmir chairs Yatra security review meet in Anantnag

Anantnag: Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Monday visited south Kashmir’s Anantnag district where he chaired a joint security review meeting. He was flanked by a galaxy of officers including GOC Victor Force, IG CRPF Kashmir Ops Sector, DIGs of BSF, ITBP, CRPF & DIG SKR Anantnag. All district SSPs & COs of south Kashmir were also present.

At the outset of the meeting, the IGP welcomed all the participants and thanked GOC Victor Force, IG CRPF, DIG CRPF, DIG BSF and other officers for joining the meeting. He explained the agenda of the meeting as strengthening of coordination between Army, CAPFs and J&K Police and stressed upon the concept of joint responsibility and accountability and coordination for safe, secure and smooth Yatra.

The IGP highlighted the threat from militants and stressed upon strengthening of the intelligence grid so as to neutralise them. He also discussed the other threat perceptions for Yatra as well as for tourists and emphasised on establishment of a proper security grid. While taking district-wise security review and stock of arrangements put in place for the Yatra, he also elaborated the role and responsibility of all the four districts of south Kashmir.

Senior officers of Army/ CAPFs made a detailed presentation and shared their inputs/suggestions for strengthening the overall security grid and providing foolproof security cover to the Yatris during their forward & return journey. Special attention was laid on regular briefing and de-briefing, cut-off timings, elimination of threat of sticky bombs/IEDs/grenade lobbing & drone attacks, security of parking areas, traffic management, ROP, implementation of SOPs etc.

At the conclusion, IGP Kashmir emphasised that multiple checking points must be established for restricting un-registered Yatris to reach to Base Camp to avoid chaotic situations. He also directed that all stakeholders be taken into confidence by creating synergy and cordial relations with them so as to achieve objective of conducting successful Yatra. He also emphasised on the role of supervisory officers for ensuring briefing and de-briefing, strengthening of the intelligence grid on ground, alertness of deployed nafri, intensified legal action on OGWs and following all the SOPs in letter and spirit.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print