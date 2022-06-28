67 Covid cases in J&K

SRINAGAR: Sixty seven Covid cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, an official bulletin said.
It said that 47 cases were detected in Jammu division and 20 in Kashmir division, taking the total positive cases to 454865.
Moreover, 29 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 19 from Jammu division and 10 from Kashmir division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the bulletin said that Jammu reported 40 cases, Srinagar reported 16 cases, Baramulla 4 cases, Kathua reported one case, Udhampur, Kishtwar and Poonch reported two cases each, while as no other district across Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.
The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.
It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.
SRINAGAR: Sixty seven Covid cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, an official bulletin said.