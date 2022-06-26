PHQ issues promotion order of 51 NGOs of different

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters has issued promotion orders in favour of 51 Non-Gazetted officers of Ministerial, Steno and Telecom cadres of J&K Police to the next rank.
Departmental Promotion Committee meeting was convened under the chairmanship of the Director General of Police J&K Shri Dilbag Singh at Police Headquarters J&K Srinagar and after a thorough scrutiny of the service records, promotion in respect of these officers has been ordered.
The DGP has congratulated the promoted officers and their families. He has expressed his hope that the promotion will serve as an inspiration for the officers to perform their duties with enhanced dedication and zeal.
Sub Inspectors who have been promoted to the rank of Inspectors in their own cadre include Mohammad Yousuf, Gopal Singh, Kuldeep Raj, Ashok Kumar, Riyaz Ahmad Khan, Darshan Kumar, Manzoor Ahmad Mir, and Sham Singh.
Assistant Sub-inspectors who have promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspectors in their own cadre include Iqbal Singh, Pavidner Kumar, Pardeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Dileep Kumar, Nazir Ahmad, Manawar Hussain, Showket Ahmad Dar, Shabir Ahmad, Riyaz Ahmad Dar, Shahid Bashir, Mubarak Ahmad, Tanveer Ahmad, Som Raj, Mushtaq Ahmad. Naresh Kumar, Ab Qayoom, Vikram Singh, Sajad-ul Haq, Jeelani Mohammad, Janmej Singh, Shakeel Ahmed, Rafiq Ahmad, Javid Ahmad, Aijaz Ahmad, Nissar Ahmad, Gh. Hassan, Eithshamul Haq, Mohammad Akbar, Gulzar Ahmad, Veer Ji, Subash Singh, Mohammad Sadiq, Pardeep Kumar, Zorawar Singh, Girdhari Lal, Showkat Husain, Tariq Hussain, Gulzar Ahmad, Mohd Khalil, Baldev Raj, Mushtaq Ahmad and Farooq Ahmad.