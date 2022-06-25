Hours After Srinagar-Jammu Highway Reopens for 1-way Traffic, Movement Along Mughal Road Also Resumes

Srinagar: Vehicular traffic was allowed on Mughal Road, several hours after Srinagar-Jammu Highway was thrown open to vehicular traffic earlier in the day today. The traffic on 84-kilometre Mughal road, connecting Poonch and Rajouri districts with Shopian district, according to officials was blocked due to landslide at Manasar Morh forcing them to withhold the movement.

SHO Surankote Niaz Ahmed said that a landslide occurred early morning, following which the men and machinery was roped in to clear the debris of the road. “It took the men at least four hours to clear the road”, he said adding the vehicular traffic has been as such allowed along the road.

Notably, Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, reopened for one-way traffic after four days. (

