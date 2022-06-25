Amarnath Yatra 2022: 70 health facilities, 100 ambulances available for Yatris, says DHSK

Srinagar: Directorate of Health Services Kashmir on Saturday said that there are 70 health facilities and 100 ambulances available for Amarnath Yatra this year.

Addressing a press conference here, Director Health Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather said that they have kept 70 health facilities from Jawahar Tunnel to the holy cave on both routes including Chandanwari and Baltal, which include six base hospitals, medical aid centres, emergency aid centres and 26 oxygen booths.

He said that in addition to that they have 11 on-route facilities, 17 other facilities which have been kept alert and more than 100 critical and basic care ambulances.

Dr Mushtaq added that all the hospitals in the vicinity will have emergency response system in place and have been equipped with all facilities to work round the clock and adequate staff.

“Two dedicated 70-bedded hospitals at Baltal and Chandanwari and on-route have been put in place. We have medical facilities available in less than every two kilometres with movable oxygen booths and movable emergency system been kept available, besides mobile booths to tackle any emergent situation,” he said.

He further said that they have kept ICU beds and oxygen available on both sides and at least 1500 staff members are being deployed there to work in three shifts with additional residential accommodations for them at all levels.

“Isolation facilities have also been kept available everywhere,” he said, while requesting Yatris to keep warm clothes with them.

He said that they are very particular about Covid related issues and decision in this regard will be taken in consultation with the higher ups—(KNO)

