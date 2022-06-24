04 LeT militant associates arrested as Narco-militancy funding module busted in Budgam: Police

Srinagar: Police on Fri claimed to have busted a narco-militancy funding module of outfit LeT by arresting 04 militants in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

In a statement, the police said that Police in Budgam along with 53RR and 181Bn CRPF arrested four militant associates identified as Younis Manzoor son of Manzoor Ahmed Waza, Mehboob Ahmed son of Mohd Ramzan Sheikh both residents of Wathoora Chadoora, Irshad Ahmad Ganie son of Mohd Amin Ganie resident of Arigam Khansahib and Muzaffar Ahmad son of Ghulam Nabi Bhat resident of Parnewa Khansahib.

According to Police spokesman, preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested militant associates were involved in providing logistic support to outfit LeT by distributing proceeds of narcotics to active militants and militancy operatives of the outfit. Investigations also revealed that module has been working on the directions of militancy operatives for collection of narcotics and subsequently distributing the proceeds of narcotics among the militants.

Moreover, 05 vehicles viz, Wagon-R JK16A-5491, Alto-800 JK13G-2360, Alto-800 JK04G-0524 l,Tata Mobile JK 12A/3618 and Yamaha Motorbike JK01AH-8994 have also been seized which have been purchased from the proceeds of narcotics sales with the intention of keeping the money/proceeds safe and were set to be sold on the directions of active militants or militancy operatives (handlers) as and when the money/payment was required by the militants, he said.

Besides, incriminating material of outfit LeT, explosive substance including 03 grenades, 02 AK-Magazines and 65 rounds of AK-47 were recovered from their possession, he said.

Accordingly, a case FIR number 116/ 2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Chadoora and further investigation is in progress, reads the statement.

