No Major Rainfall Activity Expected Till June 30: MeT

Srinagar: Weatherman on Thursday said that there was major rainfall activity expected in Jammu and Kashmir till the end of this month.

A meteorological department official here said that mainly dry weather was expected over the plains of Jammu and Kashmir with very light rain or thundershowers at one or two places over the higher reaches in the next 24 hours.

He said fair to partly cloudy weather becoming cloudy towards late afternoon or evening was expected. “A brief spell of light to moderate rain/thunderstorm can’t be ruled out at isolated places,” he said, adding, “Overall, there’s NO forecast of any Major rainfall activity till ending June.”

Meanwhile, he said, Srinagar received 3.1 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours and recorded a low of 10.8°C against 11.0°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 5.0°C below normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund had 8.0 mm of rainfall during the time and recorded a low of 12.0°C against 10.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.3°C ‘below’ normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam received 4.2 mm of rainfall during the time and recorded a minimum of 8.6°C against 6.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.5°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Kokernag had 13.8 mm of rain in the 24 hours and recorded a low of 10.7°C against 9.8°C on the previous night. It was 3.4°C ‘below’ normal for the place in south Kashmir during this time of the season, the official said.

Gulmarg received 10.0mm of rain during the time and recorded a low of 2.5°C against 3.2°C on the previous night, the official said. While 10.2°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 7.7°C below normal for the famous place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir received 2.0 mm of rainfall and recorded a low of 7.8°C against 9.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 6.3°C below normal for the district, the official said.

Jammu received 1 mm of rainfall and recorded a low of 21.2°C against 18.7°C on the previous night, the official said.

The temperature was 4.9°C ‘below’ normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal had 8.6 mm of rain and recorded a low of 12.6°C; Batote had 44.2 mm of rain during the time and recorded a low of 11.7°C; Katra received 0.8 mm of rain and low 19.8.0°C while Bhadarwah received 2.2 mm of rain and had a minimum of 13.0°C, the official said. (GNS)

