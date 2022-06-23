Div Com orders speedy restoration of services, roads hit by heavy rains

JAMMU: Keeping in view the recent rainfall and increasing water level in rivers and tributaries, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review flood management measures and preparedness in the districts of the division.

The Div Com took stock of damages occurring in the districts due to recent rains and instructed DCs to initiate assessment of damages in their area of jurisdictions.

The Div Com instructed DCs to ensure expeditious restoration of the damaged roads, besides disrupted water and power supply etc. He further asked to keep a close tab on availability of essential commodities in the districts.

He also asked the DCs to activate 24X7 multi departmental control rooms/ Emergency Operation Centres (EOCs) and notify helpline numbers and publicise the same for information of the general public. He emphasized to ensure prompt response to distress calls.

While reviewing the situation of Ramban District, the Div Com directed the DC to expedite restoration work of national highway 44 and provide safe shelter and food to the passengers stranded in the district. He further asked the DCs to ensure that the migrant population was not affected and provide adequate assistance to them.

He also stressed on close monitoring of water in rivers, canals, Nullahs so that timely measures were taken in case of any eventuality.

Inquiring about the lightning incident in Dudu Basantgarh of Udhampur district, it was informed that the Divisional administration has sought the help of Air Force authorities for airlifting the injured by Helicopter.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Director Planning while all DCs of Jammu Division along with other concerned officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

