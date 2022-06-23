Deploy men, machinery and sand bags at vulnerable spots: Advisor to officers

Monitors situation across J&K

SRINAGAR: In view of the increasing water levels in River Jehlum and its tributaries, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today paid a visit to Flood Control Room Ram Munshi Bagh here and assessed the flood situation across Jammu and Kashmir.

During the visit, Advisor Bhatnagar also held a detailed meeting with the senior officers of Irrigation and Flood Control wing of Jal Shakti Department and evaluated the overall flood scenario across J&K.

Speaking during the meeting, the Advisor delved upon the officers that men and machinery should be geared up and deployed at all the vulnerable spots to avoid any exigency. He asked the officers that sand bags and other required material should be kept available near the Jehlum embankments so that any kind of breach is timely rectified.

Bhatnagar further stressed upon the officers that the proper coordination and synergy should be maintained with district administrations as well as SDRF so that timely deployment of emergency response teams can be made to vulnerable areas. He asked the officers that the public should be informed timely about the flood levels in their respective areas and any kind of fake news or misinformation should be timely rectified with the help of the Information department as well as Doordarshan and AIR. He also asked the officers to use social media in proper way with timely and accurate information related to flood water levels.

During the meeting, the Advisor was informed that the water levels are increasing at Sangam and Ram Munshi Bagh areas due to down flow of Jehlum river and as of now severe flood across the Kashmir valley is not predicted however full alert is being maintained and close monitoring is being done.

The Advisor was also informed that the weather has significantly improved from today morning and with the passage of time the water levels will start receding.

Later, Bhatnagar also checked the water gauge level at the Ram Munshi Bagh station and also held on spot inspection of embankments of Jehlum river.

