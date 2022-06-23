Chenab bridge will soon bring all-weather rail connectivity to Kashmir: Ministry of Railways

Srinagar: Ministry of Railways on Thursday said that the world’s highest rail bridge, which is being built across Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir will soon bring all-weather rail connectivity to Kashmir.

The bridge will provide the much-needed all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of the county. “With 88% completion of deck launching, Chenab bridge will soon bring all-weather rail connectivity to Kashmir,” informed Ministry of Railways on it’s official twitter handle.

Notably, this bridge is world’s highest railway bridge as a part of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) project and is being constructed by the Northern Railway at an estimated cost of ₹28,000 crore—(KNO)

