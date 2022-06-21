Rain Continues, Temp Remains Below Normal In J&K

Srinagar: The minimum temperature continued to hover below normal in Jammu and Kashmir as intermittent light to moderate rain continued on Tuesday.

While predicting an overall improvement in the weather from June 23 onwards, a meteorological department official here said that there was possibility of heavy rain at “scattered places” of South Kashmir and Jammu region from this afternoon to forenoon on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, he said, Srinagar received 2.8 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today and recorded a low of 13.3°C against 13.5°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 2.5°C below normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund had 1.4 mm of rainfall during the time and recorded a low of 12.0°C against 10.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.3°C ‘below’ normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam received 2.9 mm of rainfall during the time and recorded a minimum of 8.6°C against 7.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.5°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Kokernag had 3.0 mm of rain and recorded a low of 11.1°C against 9.3°C on the previous night. It was 3.0°C ‘below’ normal for the place in south Kashmir during this time of the season, the official said.

Gulmarg received 12.4 mm of rain during the time and recorded a low of 4.6°C against 4.4°C on the previous night, the official said. While 10.2°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 5.6°C below normal for the famous place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir received 6.7 mm of rainfall and recorded a low of 11.3°C against 11.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.8°C below normal for the district, the official said.

Jammu had 1.0 mm of rain and recorded a low of 22.2°C against 23.0°C on the previous night, the official said.

The temperature was 4.3°C ‘below’ normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal had 4.6 mm of rain and recorded a low of 11.6°C; Batote had 4.7 mm of rain and recorded a low of 12.0°C; Katra received 1.2 mm of rain and recorded low of 20.4°C while Bhadarwah received 5.2 mm of rain and had a minimum of 12.1°C, the official said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print