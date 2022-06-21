Dilapidated electric poles a threat to Hajin residents

Hajin: Several electric poles on the verge of collapse in the main market have become cause of concern for traders and locals in Hajin town of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district .

While speaking to Kashmir Reader Sheeraz Ahmad ,a shopkeeper said that these damaged electric poles were giving them tough times as these poles can collapse any time and may cause huge damage anytime .

He added that a number of times we have brought this issue with the concerned authorities but every time our pleas have fallen in deaf ears.

Another resident Nisar Ahmad said that they fail to understand the logic if the department has erected poles next to old and damaged ones several years ago but have not shifted the cables to the new poles.

We are worried that strong winds would uproot the dilapidated poles and could be disastrous in future.Nisar said.

The locals said that they fail to understand why departments are not shifting the electric wires to the new erected poles if they are erected in the main market Hajin .

The aggrieved locals said that the department is waiting for any untoward incident to happen in the area then they will wake up from the deep slumber .

They said that if anything untoward happens in the area all responsibilities will be on the PDD department.

The locals sought higher-ups’ intervention regarding this grave issue .

Deputy Chairman Municipal Committee Hajin Waseem Parray said that he will take up this issue with concern department and will try to resolve this issue as soon as possible.

