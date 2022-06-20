Rain in ‘spells’ likely to continue in J&K till June 22: MeT

Srinagar: Weatherman on Monday said that intermittent light to moderate rain in “spells” was likely to continue in Jammu and Kashmir till June 22.

While predicting an overall improvement in the weather from June 23 onwards, a meteorological department official said that there was possibility of heavy rain at “scattered places” of South Kashmir and Jammu region from Tuesday afternoon to forenoon on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, he said, Srinagar received 0.9 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours and recorded a low of 13.5°C against 12.6°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 2.3°C below normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund had 9.6 mm of rainfall during the time and recorded a low of 10.4°C against 10.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.9°C ‘below’ normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam received 5.0 mm of rainfall during the time and recorded a minimum of 7.6°C against 7.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.5°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Kokernag had 12.8 mm of rain and recorded a low of 9.3°C against 9.1°C on the previous night. It was 4.8°C ‘below’ normal for the place in south Kashmir during this time of the season, the official said.

Gulmarg received 4.8 mm of rain during the time and recorded a low of 4.4°C against 3.5°C on the previous night, the official said. While 10.2°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 5.8°C below normal for the famous place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir received 3.0 mm of rainfall and recorded a low of 11.8°C against 11.5°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.3°C below normal for the district, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 23.0 °C against 19.7°C on the previous night, the official said.

The temperature was 3.1°C ‘below’ normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal had 4.0 mm of rain and recorded a low of 11.4°C; Batote had 12.2mm of rain and recorded a low of 9.6°C; Katra received 1.4mm of rain and low of 21.0°C while Bhadarwah received 2.9 mm of rain and had a minimum of 12.1°C, the official said. (GNS)

