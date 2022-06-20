LeT militant killed in overnight Pulwama Gunfight

Srinagar; A Lashker-e-Toiba militant was killed in an overnight gunfight in Chatapora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

A top police officer said that one militant of LeT was killed in an encounter with police and security forces.

Earlier Reports said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Chatapora.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.(GNS)

