Amid forecast for intermittent rains, night temp falls in J&K

Srinagar: The minimum temperature recorded a drop across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday even as the weatherman has forecast intermittent rains till June 22.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 15.1°C against 18.6°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 0.3°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 13.6°C against 14.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he told Global News Service.

Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 9.4°C against 11.9°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.9°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 12.3°C against 15.7°C on the previous night. It was 0.8°C above normal for the place in south Kashmir during this time of the season, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 5.7°C against 12.0°C on the previous night, the official said. While 9.3°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 3.8°C below normal for the famous place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 12.1°C against 13.1°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.1°C below normal for the district, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 21.0°C against 24.5°C on the previous night, the official said.

The temperature was 4.5°C ‘below’ normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 15.2°C, Batote recorded a low of 14.7°C, Katra 18.8°C while Bhadarwah had a minimum of 16.2°C, the official said. Weatherman has forecast widespread but intermittent rain and thunderstorm accompanied by strong gusty wind at most places of J&K till June 22.

“There’s moisture supply from Arabian Sea, Western Disturbance and not Monsoon. We expect intermittent rain and not continuous rain,” the official.

He said that the weather system may generate flash floods especially in sloppy areas.

“Avoid venturing outside during lighting as it may be life threatening, sometimes,” he said and also urged orchardists to avoid spraying orchards till June 22. (GNS)

