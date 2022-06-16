Kulgam gunfight: Two militants killed, search on

Kulgam: Two militants have been killed in three-day long gunfight at Mishipora-Kujjar area of Yaripora in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said on Thursday.

Fresh contact was established with hiding militants on Thursday after two days, police said.

A police official said that two militants have been killed in an encounter in Kulgam which started on Tuesday (June 14).

Police on Wednesday said that one among the trapped militants is believed to be involved in killing of Rajni Bala, a teacher from Samba.

On Tuesday afternoon, officials said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 1 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF launched cordon and search operation in Mishipora-Kujjar area of Yaripora following specific information about the presence of some militants in the area.

As the forces intensified the searches, the militants hiding in the area opened fire, leading to a gunfight, they said—(KNO)

