Day 03: 01 militant killed as Kulgam Gunfight resumes

Srinagar: One militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight between militants and security forces after it resumed again on thursday afternoon in Mishipora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The Kashmir Police Zone in a series of tweet wrote, “Encounter has resumed again at Mishipora area of Kulgam. Cordon & search operation has been continuing since Tuesday (14th June). Further details shall follow.

Few minutes after first tweet it wrote, ” 01 militant killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow,”.

A top police officer said that two to three militants are believed to be trapped. One among the trapped militant is believed to be involved in killing teacher Rajni Bala.

Rajini Bala was shot dead by militants on 31st May this year in Gopalpora area of Kulgam.(GNS)

