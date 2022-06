/

Srinagar; An Improvised explosive device was found by police in Litter area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama on Thrusday, officials said.

They said the the IED was dedected on the road side following which a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the area.

When this report was filed Police and BDS have already reached to the spot to assess it.

Meanwhile a top police officer also confirmed about the recovery of an IED.(GNS)

