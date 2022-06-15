Zulfiqar Naqvi among AMU’s notable alumni

Srinagar: Urdu poet Zulfiqar Naqvi from Poonch figures in 100 Notable alumni of AMU.

Naqvi, born in Gursai village in Mendhar Tehsil near LoC in District Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir. He inherited literary taste and had great interest in Urdu Poetry even in his childhood. He started composing Urdu Poetry during his graduation. He graduated from Jammu University in 1992. He did his Masters in English language & Literature from Aligarh Muslim University in 1994.

He did BIAMS in Alternative medicine from Kolkata. He worked as Casual Announcer in All India Radio Poonch from 1995 to 1999. He started his career as Teacher in the Education Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government in 1995.

He got selected as Lecturer in English language in 2004 and was promoted as Senior Lecturer in 2011. He was promoted as Principal in the School Education Department of Jammu and Kashmir in 2022. He is a renowned Urdu poet and has authored Three Books, Zaad-E-Safar In 2011, Ujaalu’n Ka Safar in 2013, Dasht-E-Wahshat in 2021. He has also written the Anthem of Govt Degree College Surankote. He is also the founder president of an international Literary Organisation known as Muntaha-e-Fikr. He is famous as a Phonetician of English language and as a master Urdu Poet.

