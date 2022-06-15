DC Srinagar reviews progress of digitization of Jamabandies, other revenue related matters

SRINAGAR: In order to review the progress achieved on the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP), the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today chaired a meeting of concerned Officers of Revenue Department at meeting Hall of DC Office Complex, here.

On the occasion, the DC took a detailed review of the computerization of Land Records including digitization of Jamabandies, authentication of Jamabandies, quality check of scanned data, implementation of Online Services, DPR for upgrading Tehsil Offices/ Patwar Khanas, clearance of Recurrent Complaints pending with Tehsil Offices and Disposal of Migrant Grievances.

While reviewing the progress achieved on digitization of Jamabandies in Srinagar district, the DC was informed that there are 137 Revenue Villages in Srinagar and Jamabandies of all 137 Villages have been updated by the concerned Tehsildars, out of which 133 Jamabandies have been digitized by the concerned agency so far and remaining process will be completed soon.

The DC directed the officers to expedite the digitization process and clear the pendency of remaining 4 Jamabandies including Nandpora, batamaloo, Gupt Ganga and Zoonimar in a time bound manner. He also directed the concerned to complete the Quality check of all remaining jamabandies in a time bound manner.

With regard to infrastructure upgradation of Tehsil offices, the DC asked all the Tehsildars to take up necessary measures for the purpose and submit estimates as per minimum requirements.

Regarding online services, the DC asked the officers to ensure effective, efficient and prompt implementation of Public Services Guarantee Act. He directed them to work with added zeal and missionary approach to ensure hassle free public services delivery system in the district.

The meeting among others was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Haneef Balkhi, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Sub Divisional Magistrate East/ West, all Tehsildars, all Naib Tehsildars, Senior Project Manager RAMTeCH, All Office Qanoongs of the District.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print