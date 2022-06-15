School bus topples, several injured in Mughal road mishap

Shopian: Several students were injured after a school bus toppled near Dubjan bridge on Mughal road in Shopian district on Wednesday

An official said that one school bus of Smart Mission High School, Ghasipura Wunpora, Anantnag toppled near Dubjan Bridge.

He said that soon after the incident 15 Garhwal Dubjan Camp medical team rushed to the incident site and provided first aid to the students.

He said that in the incident several students besides a teacher were injured in the incident and they were rushed to district hospital Shopian from where two students and a teacher were shifted to SMHS Srinagar.

He identified injured students who were shifted to SMHS as Farhan Fayaz son of Fayaz Ahmad Dar resident of Ganjipora Anantnag who has injury on forehead and Rabid Reyaz son of Reyaz Ahmad Bhat resident of Manigam with head injury besides teacher Tanveer Ahmad who was shifted to SMHS Srinagar in unconscious state.

He further added that other students were injured in the incident were treated at district hospital Shopian and their condition is stable.

Meanwhile police has taken cognizance of the incident and started investigation—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print