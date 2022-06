Srinagar: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

They said that an earthquake, with epicentre at Afghanistan-Tajikistan border was felt at 1.05 pm. Strong tremors were felt, causing panic among people, they said.

However, there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property so far, they further said. (GNS)

