Kulgam Gunfight: 01 Hizb militant killed, operation underway: Police

Srinagar:Police on Saturday said that one militant of Hizb has been killed in an ongoing overnight encounter at Khandipora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

In tweet The Kashmir Police Zone wrote, “01militant outfit HM killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow,”.

Earlier during wee hours a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Khandipora.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.(GNS)

