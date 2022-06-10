Efforts on to restore peace in Bhaderwah, says DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu,: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said efforts are on defuse tension in Bhaderwah town, rocked by protests over controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad, and expressed confidence that the situation will return back to normal soon.

Tension mounted in Bhaderwah and some areas of Kishtwar over the controversial remarks against the Prophet by two now-suspended BJP leaders, prompting authorities to impose a curfew and snap internet services there.

Singh said people should behave responsibly and maintain communal harmony.

“We are holding talks with them (people). Additional director general of police (ADGP) and the divisional commissioner have been sent to that area. They are both in Bhaderwah. The situation is being watched. We will soon bring it to normalcy, the J-K Police chief told reporters during a visit to Kathua to review arrangements with regard to the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra.

He said curfew has been imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain peace and appealed to people to not get misled by provocation.

People should behave responsibly. If someone does anything wrong, action is taken against that person. It is not wise to come on roads at the instigation of someone and do acts which cause damage to communal harmony,” Singh said.

Expression of resentment on being instigated is alright to a level but no such step should be taken wherein police have to use force and take stringent action, the DGP said.

He said some people do not behave responsibly and do acts that disturb law and order.

“They speak very wrong. They should not speak like that. If someone hurts people’s feelings, there are aberrations,” Singh said.

Curfew has been imposed in Bhaderwah to stop such an activity, he added.

Sporadic incidents of stone-pelting were reported in Bhaderwah town. Some people, violating restrictions, came out on the streets and threw stones at security forces while raising slogans.

