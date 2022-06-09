NSO organises Regional Training Campus

Srinagar: The National Statistical Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation , Government of India, Regional Office Srinagar organized three-day (03)Regional Training Campus (RTC) on NSS 79th Round of Socio Economic Survey on 6th , 7th and 8th June 2022. The subject coverage of NSS 79th Round Comprises of Comprehensive Annual Modular Survey (CAMS) and Survey on AYUSH. CAMS will collect information required for the purpose of generating some Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) indicators and sub indicators of global indices and survey on AYUSH information will be gathered for developing various indicators like percentage of population aware of AYUSH, treatment taken using AYUSH, usage of AYUSH for Pre and Post Natal Care etc. and it will be first of kind.
The conference was inaugurated By Shri. Kishore Kumar, Deputy Director General, NSO (FOD), J&K UT, The other participants included Smt. Anika Mushtaq DSEO, Srinagar, Smt. Suraya Anwar, Incharge NSO (FOD), RO Srinagar, all Senior Statistical Officers, Field officers and Survey Enumerators. In the inaugural address, Shri. Kishor Kumar highlighted the need of data collected in respect of indicators for monitoring the progress of Sustainable Development Goals and popularity of Indian System in this society.
He stressed for collection of quality data and has appealed to the general public for extending cooperation to the Survey Enumerators of the Department in the nation building data.