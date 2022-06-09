Division of Entomology Faculty of Horticulture, NAHEP hold training pesticide application

Srinagar: The Division of Entomology Faculty of Horticulture in collaboration with National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) SKUAST Kashmir organized 5 days offline training programme on “Methods of Pesticide Application and their Safe Use to Keep Residues at Lowest ebb”.
The training was inaugurated by Prof. Shabir Hussian Wani, Dean Faculty of Horticulture and Prof. M.A. Paray Prof. & Head Division of Entomology. Dr. Asma Sherwani, course director of the training gave the welcome address and highlighted the importance of efficient spraying techniques to safeguard human health and other non-target organisms.
Dean Faculty of Horticulture congratulated the Division of Entomology for organizing training on such an important aspect of agriculture and gave a detailed presentation to the participants on the economics and consumption of pesticides in Kashmir. Prof. & Head Division of Entomology delivered a presentation on overview of pesticide use in India. The participants include students, SMS of KVK’s and Faculty members.