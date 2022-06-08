Inquiry initiated against reporter after complaints by prominent personalities: Police

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday said that an inquiry has been initiated against a reporter of a magazine following a complaint by many ‘prominent personalities of Srinagar’.

“Many prominent personalities of Srinagar have lodged complaint against one reporter of Caravan namely Shahid Tantray and his mischievous article ‘false flags’,” Police said in a statement said,

adding, ” They have displayed apprehension that it is akin to giving targets to terrorist groups, something which has been done by similar articles in Kashmir fight blog etc”.

In past many personalities like journalist Shujaat Bukhari have been targeted in similar fashion when the names started coming in such “cryptic articles, police said further.

“On the basis of this complaint, an inquiry has started into the real reasons why these personalities were specifically named in this article”.

Police said that Shahid Tantray has so far not cooperated in the said inquiry. Names of prominent personalities has been kept secret “so as not to expose them to any further threat/danger”.(GNS)

