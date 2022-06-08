Govt Re-Designates All Posts Under PM Package As Divisional Level Posts In Kashmir

Srinagar: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Wednesday approved the scheme for promotion of PM package employees.

“All posts under the PM Package have been re-designated as divisional level posts in Kashmir Division. The implementation will be monitored at the highest level,” officials said .

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting. (GNS)

