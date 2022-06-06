VC BGSBU announces 10 percent fee cut

Rajouri: In a landmark decision that will provide major relief to the students, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University has decided a 10 percent reduction in the tuition fee for all academic programmes with effect from the forthcoming academic session. The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Prof. Akbar Masood, Vice-Chancellor of the University.

Terming it a momentous decision, Prof. Akbar said that BGSB University is committed to providing universal access to quality education to every citizen of the Country. Prof. Akbar said that this decision by the University will benefit a large number of students to pursue their academic dreams who come from low-income groups of the society. Prof. Akbar mentioned that the decision comes at a time when the University is implementing NEP 2020 which focuses on providing high-quality educational opportunities to young men and women who will determine the future of our country. On the occasion, Prof. Akbar informed that the 10 % reduction in the tuition fee is in addition to the 50% fee reduction already implemented by the University in most of the academic programmes from the previous academic year.

The decision is being widely hailed by the BGSBU fraternity, students and members of civil society, who termed this as a historic move to make education more affordable for the students coming from different segments of the society.

