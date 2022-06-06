Gunfight rages in Sopore forests

Sopore: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Panipora forest of area of Zaloora in North kashmir Sopore police district on Monday evening, officials said here.

The officials said , that the encounter broke out after joint security forces including army, CRPF and SOG of Jammu and Kashmir police cordoned off the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.

“Encounter has started at Panipora forest of Zaloora area in Sopore. Sopore Police & Army on job. Further details shall follow, ” informed Kashmir police zone in a tweet.

Meanwhile, additional troops have been rushed to the area to assist the securitymen present on the ground in the operation—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print