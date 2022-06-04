Police file case for ‘anti-national’ messages ahead of Yatra

Srinagar: Police on Friday filed an FIR against “some persons/groups which include Sikhs for Justice” for “disseminating anti-national messages ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.
“It has been reliably learnt that some persons/groups which include Sikhs for Justice have been disseminating anti national messages ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and are indulging in activities promoting enmity between different religious groups,” police said in a statement.
“Moreover, these groups/persons are disseminating secessionist messages/ideology, there by questioning and disrupting sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, besides such activities are likely to cause disturbance of peace and public order in the J&K,” police said in a statement to GNS, adding, “On the basis of information received and for the purpose of identification of such groups/persons, FIR is registered, it prime facie constitutes offence U/S 13 UA(P) Act 153-A, 153-B, 505 IPC and investigation set into motion.”