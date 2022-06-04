Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict, defence cooperation with Slovakia’s top leadership

Bratislava (Slovakia): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday discussed with Slovakia’s top leadership the expansion of political, economic and defence cooperation and exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict and its larger repercussions.

Jaishankar arrived here on Thursday on the first leg of his two-nation tour to Slovakia and the Czech Republic to impart further momentum in ties with the two central European countries.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Eduard Heger here, Jaishankar conveyed Prime Minister Modi’s greetings and India’s appreciation for the support during the Operation Ganga.

Thank PM of Slovak Republic @eduardheger for meeting me this morning. Conveyed PM @narendramodi’s greetings and our appreciation for support during Operation Ganga. Discussed the expansion of our political, economic and defence cooperation, Jaishankar said on Twitter.

Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict and its larger repercussions, he tweeted.

India has brought back around 18,000 Indians under ‘Operation Ganga’ which was launched on February 26, two days after Russia launched its military offensive on Ukraine.

Jaishankar also met his Slovakian counterpart Ivan Korcok, and reviewed the bilateral cooperation and identified the areas of further growth.

Was warmly welcomed by FM @IvanKorcok as the first Indian Foreign Minister to visit Slovakia. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation and identified the areas of further growth. Committed to materialising that through continuing interactions, the external affairs minister said on Twitter.

Valued his insights on Europe’s views about global politics. Our conversation on Ukraine was particularly useful, Jaishankar tweeted.

During the day, the minister met the Indian community in the country and appreciated their important contributions to the success of ‘Operation Ganga’.

Nice to meet the enthusiastic and energetic Indian community in Slovakia. Appreciated their important contribution to the success of Operation Ganga. The positive image of India in Slovakia is due in no small measure to their achievements and successes, he tweeted. He also posted a picture of him with the Indian community members.

His visit comes at a time when Europe is grappling with the implications of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

—PTI

