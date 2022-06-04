Anantnag encounter: Hizb commander killed, ops on

Anantnag: Hizb commander has been killed in an ongoing gunfight that broke out between militants and government forces at Gawas village of Karan Verinag area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said on Saturday.

An official said that a joint team of police, Army and CRPF after receiving the information about the presence of militants launched search operation in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces intensified searches towards suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the party, which was retaliated, thus triggering an encounter.

He said during exchange of fire, one militant has been killed bedsides that three soldiers and one civilian was injured initial exchange of fire while as operation is underway in the area.

He identified slain militant as Nisar Khanday a commander of Hizb who was active for past few years while adding that condition of injured soldiers and civilian is stable at 92 base hospital Srinagar—(KNO)

