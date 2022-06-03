Encounter breaks out in Kapran Anantnag

Anantnag: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants at Gawas village in Kapran area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said on Friday

An official said that a joint of team of police, Army and CRPF after receiving information about the presence of militants launched search operation in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces intensified searches towards suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the party, which was retaliated, thus triggering an encounter.

He said that the exchange of fire is on in the area and two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area—(KNO)

