Amid Dry Weather Forecast, Night Temp Hovers Below Normal In Kashmir

Srinagar: Amid forecast for dry weather, night temperature hovered below normal in Kashmir Valley and slightly decreased in Jammu division on Friday.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 12.2°C against 11.6°C on the previous night, he said. The temperature, he said, was below normal by 0.3°C during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 9.4°C absent 10.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.7°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam, which had 1.3 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 0830 hours today, recorded a minimum of 5.4°C against 6.3°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.2°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 10.3°C against 10.1°C on the previous night. It was 0.8°C below normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.

Gulmarg received 0.4 mm of rainfall during the time and recorded a low of 4.8°C against 3.0°C on the previous night, the official said. While 7.6°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 2.6°C below normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 9.6°C against 9.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.4°C below normal for the district, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 26.5 °C against 27.7°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 1.0°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 13.4°C, Batote recorded a low of 15.0°C while Bhadarwah had a minimum of 11.8°C, the official said. The MeT department has forecast mainly dry weather in the next few days. (GNS)

