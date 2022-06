Maha ATS arrests man in J&K for alleged links with Lashkar-e-Taiba ‘recruiter’

Mumbai, Jun 2: The Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested a man in Jammu and Kashmir for his alleged links with Junaid Mohammed, who is accused of recruiting militants for the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), an official said.

He was arrested in Kishtwar, the official said.

“A team of the Maharashtra ATS, which is in Jammu and Kashmir to probe the links of Junaid, who was given the task of recruiting militants for the LeT from various parts of the country,” he said.

The ATS had arrested 28-year-old Junaid Mohammed Ata Mohammed on May 24 from Pune’s Dapodi area. He was remanded in the ATS custody till June 3. He was allegedly in touch with active members of Pakistan-based LeT’s militant network through social media platforms, officials had said.

Junaid Mohammed was assigned the task of recruiting new members for the LeT from various states. As part of his mandate, he tried to take fresh recruits to Jammu and Kashmir to train them to carry out militant activities in the country. He would receive money from his handlers for completing the given task, they said.–(PTI)

