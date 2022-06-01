All PM Package employees to be posted at secured locations by June 6, says Top Official

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government Wednesday said that all the Kashmiri Pandit employees working under Prime Minister’s Rehabilitation Package (PMRP) will be posted at secured locations by June 6.

A top official in the divisional administration Kashmir said that all the PM Package employees and others from minority communities posted in Kashmir division will be immediately posted at secured locations and the process to be completed by Monday (June 6, 2022).

The official said that approximately 4500 migrant employees have been posted at District or Municipal Town areas. “In last week, around 500 employees, as per their request, transferred to the location as preferred by them, including around 100 employees’ couple,” he said. “Other than migrant employees, will be considered for posting at these places as per option by Saturday.”

KP employees have been up in arms against the administration seeking relocation from Kashmir in the wake of killing of Rahul Bhat, an employee, who was killed inside Tehsil office Chadoora, Budgam. On Tuesday, KPs once again hit the roads when militants shot dead a female school teacher Rajni Bala at Gopalpora area of southern district of Kulgam.

The protesting KPs had threatened mass migration to Jammu if government failed to address their concerns within 24 hours. The government announcement comes before the ultimatum set by the KPs would end—(KNO)

