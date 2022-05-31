UPSC results: No candidate from Kashmir qualifies

Srinagar: No candidate from Kashmir has qualified the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2021.

However, at least four candidates from the Jammu and Ladakh regions have qualified the examination.

On Monday, the UPSC declared final selection of 685 candidates for the 2021 exam.

It is learnt that the list of the selected candidates issued by UPSC has three from Jammu region and one from Ladakh Union Territory.

So far, no candidate from the Kashmir region has been identified in the selection list.

Across the Jammu and Ladakh regions, Asrar Ahmad Kichloo from Bhaderwah town of Doda district has topped from the region. Kichloo has secured 287th rank.

Mohammad Shabir from Poonch district has secured 419th rank followed by Anjeet Singh with 530th rank from Jammu region and Anwar Hussain of Kargil area of Ladakh region with 600th rank.

Last year, out of a total of 761 candidates, at least ten candidates from the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh had qualified the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2020.

According to the UPSC-2020 list of the selected candidates issued by the UPSC, at least nine candidates who have passed the exam were from Jammu and Kashmir region while only one was from Ladakh.

—KNO

