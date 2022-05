Srinagar: National Conference (NC) president and incumbent Member of Parliament from Srinagar constituency, Dr Farooq Abdullah reached the Enforcement Directorate’s office here in Rajbagh for questioning with regard to JKCA scam.

Dr Farooq was summoned by ED a few days ago and was asked to appear at the office on May 31.

Dr Abdullah will be questioned by the officials at ED with regard to JKCA scam “They will continue to disturb us till elections,”—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print