Working on multi-dimensional fronts to prevent local militant recruitment: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar Monday said police was working on a multi-dimensional front to prevent local youth from joining militancy and those who motivate and lure youth towards militancy are being booked under Public Safety Act (PSA).

Talking to media men here, IGP Kashmir said that police have succeeded to a large extent to prevent youth from taking up the arms. “We are working on multi-dimensional fronts to prevent local militant recruitment. Parents support is very must. Parents have played a vital role in bring a large number of youth back. Besides, we were also tracking new recruits through technical surveillance and bringing them back,” the IGP said.

The IGP said that those who motivate and lure young boys towards militancy are being slapped with PSA. About the Pulwama encounter, the Kashmir police chief said two slain were locals and affiliated with Jaish-e-Muhammad outfit. He said that the slain were identified as Saqib and Abid who were involved in the killing of police constable Reyaz Ahmed on May 13 at Gudoora, Pulwama—(KNO)

