Pulwama Encounter: 02 JeM militants Trapped: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Sunday said that two Jaish-i-Muhammad militants including killer of cop Reyaz Ahmad are trapped in an ongoing encounter at Pulwama.

On the behalf of IGP Kashmir, The Kashmir Police Zone tweeted, “02 local militants of outfit JeM trapped in encounter including killer of our Martyr Constable Reyaz Ahmad. JeM militant Abid Shah had killed our unarmed colleague on 13/5/22.

A gunfight is underway in Gundipora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama.(GNS)

