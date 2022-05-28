South Kashmir: Two militants killed in brief gunfight in Bijbhera Anantnag: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed in a brief encounter in Shattipora area of Bijbhera in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar said that two militants have been killed in a brief exchange of fire. However identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier Reports said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Shattipora.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.(GNS)

