Pandits meet LG to press ‘main demand’: Relocation from Kashmir

Srinagar: A 25-member Kashmiri Pandit delegation on Friday met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and demanded relocation from Kashmir to Jammu or some other place on fast-track basis, stating that nothing was worth a life.

“Twenty-five members from our community met LG Sinha. Top bureaucrats were also present there. They heard us patiently. We submitted our memorandum and told LG Sinha that we have only one main demand which is to relocate us from Kashmir to Jammu or some other place,” Avinash Bhat, the group’s spokesman, said addressing media persons after meeting the LG.

He said that they got a positive response from the LG and the officers from the administration who assured them all possible support and help.

“LG Sinha assured us that we will be provided with a secure environment and safe accommodations and safe places of postings,” said Bhat, who was heading the KP delegation. He said that they told LG Sinha that ‘Jaan Hai tou Jahan hai’ (nothing is worth a life) and sought relocation from Kashmir to Jammu or some other place.

“We told LG sir that promotions and accommodations can wait as our main demand is relocation from Kashmir,” Bhat said. “We told LG sir that we don’t want to stay in Kashmir and that we should be posted either in Jammu or some other place. We also urged LG sir to allow us to reunite with our families back in Jammu.”

He said relocation from Kashmir to Jammu was their main demand during the meeting with LG Sinha.

“To our main demand, LG sir told us that he along with his team of officers will think over it,” Bhat said, adding that “there is a possibility of more meetings with the LG sir in the days ahead. Today we were given an appointment at 3pm.” Bhat said that they will not call off protests till their main demand is met.

He said that KPs also presented a detailed memorandum to LG Sinha. The memorandum was titled as “Save Us.”

Pertinent to mention is that KPs, especially those working in Kashmir under Prime Minister’s Rehabilitation Package (PMRP), are up in arms since the past over two weeks after the killing of their colleague Rahul Bhat inside Tehsil office Chadoora, Budgam. The killing evoked widespread condemnation from all quarters including civil society members.

KNO

