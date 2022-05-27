Mehbooba, Farooq Abdullah act like Pak’s ambassadors: BJP leader

Jammu: Charging former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah for toeing Pakistan’s line, BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Thursday alleged that both these leaders act like Islamabad’s ambassadors and always stand against India.

The former deputy chief minister also condemned the ghastly militancy act in which a TV artist, Amreena Bhat, was brutally killed and her 10-year-old nephew injured in Kashmir on Wednesday.

Mehbooba and Abdullah never target militants and for such horrendous acts but do not waste even a jiffy in decrying the verdicts of the court against those who have allegedly waged a war against the country, Gupta said.

“The PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and NC President Dr Farooq Abdullah are toeing Pakistan’s line. Both these leaders act like Pakistani ambassadors’ and always stand against India,” he told reporters here.

He said this wrongful attitude is one of the reasons behind turmoil in the Valley.

“As far as militant acts in valley are concerned, Mehbooba, Farooq and others on the same boat never dare to speak a word against terrorists despite the fact that large number of innocent people are being killed but when it came to Yasin’s (Malik) jail term, everyone in the coterie started shedding crocodile tears,” the BJP leader said.

“Why so much love for a terrorist?” Gupta asked.

He said the Modi government is trying to bring prosperity in the valley through various initiatives like inviting film industry, boosting tourism but the enemies of Kashmiris are busy killing minorities, tourists, and even locals, making it difficult to restore peace.

“This is not enough when it comes to Kashmir because so-called mainstream leaders like Mehbooba are candidly supporting those acting against India and even instigating the people to ensure that unrest remains on ground as she feels this to be in her favour politically,” he alleged, adding the Modi government will not allow such machinations and will tighten noose around each and every element working against the interests of the country.

BJP chief spokesman Sunil Sethi said Mehbooba’s dual approach vis- -vis Yasin Malik and Ambreen Bhat exposes double standards of Kashmir politics.

“Now that largely peace has returned and people especially in Valley are happy with return of tourism, it is not being digested by these leaders who had been surviving politically on death and destruction,” he said. PTI

