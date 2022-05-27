J&K Transport Dept issues SOPs for transfer of vehicles

All vehicles to be transferred through VAHAN portal

Srinagar: To reduce the footfall in RTO/ARTO offices in J&K, the Transport Department has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for transfer of commercial and non-commercial vehicles in the UT of J&K.

As per the SOPs, all vehicles shall be transferred through VAHAN portal and the owner can apply through Aadhar-based authentication or mobile-based authentication.

“In order to reduce the footfall in the RTOS/ARTOS offices across the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and in order to increase the transparency in the services being rendered by the Motor Vehicles Department to the general public, instructions are hereby issued for strict compliance,” reads the circular issued by Bhupinder Kumar, Transport Commissioner J&K.

As per the circular, all Transport/ Non-Transport vehicles shall be transferred through VAHAN portal (www.parivahan.gov.in) of Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, at the time of sale of the vehicle by the registered owner. The applicant/ owner of the vehicle can apply through Aadhar-based authentication or mobile-based authentication on VAHAN portal. The uploading of documents is mandatory for both authentications, and without uploading of documents the application will be treated as incomplete.

For the transfer of vehicle through Aadhaar-based authentication mode, no documents /physical presence of applicants is required in the RTO/ARTO offices.

“If the applicant applies through mobile-based authentication, then the applicant i.e. the buyer and the seller has to visit the concerned RTO/ARTO office with all valid documents,” the circular adds.

For Aadhar-based application for Transfer of Vehicle, the documents required to be uploaded on the VAHAN portal include address proof of Seller, Form 29, Form 30, Identity Proof of purchaser, Pan Card, sale invoice/ sale deed, and registration certificate. For mobile-based applications, the applicant has to visit the RTO/ARTO office with all valid documents.

“There shall be no requirement to submit any document i.e Registration Certificate, Transfer Set, either by hand or through registered post in any RTO/ ARTO offices for availing on-line service i.e. Aadhar Based authentications of the Department. However, in case of any misrepresentation by the owner/applicant, he/she shall be personally responsible for the same and shall be dealt as per the law,” the circular cautions.

