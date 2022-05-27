9 killed as cab rolls down into gorge at Zojila Pass

LG Manoj Sinha, Farooq, Omar Abdullah express grief over tragic accident in which residents of 4 states and 2 from J&K were killed

Sonamarg: Nine persons were killed and another critically injured when a Tavera cab they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge at Zojilla Pass in Ganderbal district late Wednesday evening.

Officials said the cab, bearing registration number JK12 7466, on way from Ladkh towards Srinagar skidded off the road and rolled down the mountainous slopes into the gorge near Bajri Nallah, leading to on-spot death of nine persons and critical injuries to one person.

After getting information, a police party from Police Station Sonamarg along with local volunteers, paramilitary troops and a medical health team immediately started rescue operations in the area. The rescue teams managed to pull up nine bodies and one injured person from the deep gorge..

Officials said they recovered seven bodies shortly after the accident while two bodies were retrieved on Thursday morning.

The injured person was admitted to PHC Sonamarg from where he was shifted to SKIMS Soura for further treatment. Officials identified the injured person as 21-year-old Arvind Yadav, son of Dayanand Yadav, resident of Jharkhand.

Officials identified the deceased as Azhar Iqbal, son of Liyakat Hussain, resident of Poonch; Ankit Dileep, son of Dileep Kumar, resident of Gujarat; Gandhi Marmu, son of Mangal Marmu, resident of Jharkhand; Ranjit, son of Rohit Kumar, resident of Pathankot Punjab; Mohd Aslam Paray, son of Ab Rashid Paray, resident of Shouch Kulgam; Nanak Chand, son of Bhagvan Chand, resident of Mathura; and Mangal Marmu, son of Qadam Marmu, resident of Jharkhand.

Sonamarg police registered a case in this regard under FIR number 15/22 U/S 279,337,304A IPC and started further investigation.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in a tweet said, “Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic road accident at Zojila Pass. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. Directed district administration Ganderbal to provide all necessary assistance.”

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah also expressed deep grief over the death of nine passengers.

In his condolence message, Dr Farooq said, “My heart goes out to all those who have lost their dear ones in the accident.”

In a separate message, Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the deaths and prayed for peace to departed souls.

Both leaders conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families, prayed for peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this inconsolable loss

National Conference General Secretary Ali Mohammed Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, senior leader Mian Altaf, State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar have also expressed shock and grief over the tragic road accident. They prayed for peace to departed souls and much-needed strength to bereaved families.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print