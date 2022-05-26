Kashmir records 50 encounters, 78 militant killings this year so far: Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday informed that as many as 78 militants have been killed in 50 encounters that took place across kashmir since the beginning of this year.

Top police officials privy to the figures said that since January this year, a series of anti-militancy operations were launched by the security forces, on the basis of credible leads about the presence of militants.

They said that security forces have killed 78 militants in 50 encounters across

Kashmir.

“Of the 78 killed militants, 26 were foreigners, ” they said, adding that around 43 hybrid militants have been arrested as well.

Inspector General of police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that out of 26 foreign militants 12 belong to the militant outfit group named Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and 14 from Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit.

Earlier, Police said that three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed in a gunfight at Kupwara district when a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army intercepted a group infiltrating into the Valley.

This was the second gunfight in North Kashmir in two days. On Wednesday morning, three Pakistani militants and a policeman were killed in a gunfight at the Kreeri village in Baramulla—(KNO)

