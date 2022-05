Ganderbal: Seven people are feared dead after a vehicle rolled down a deep gorge along Zojila Pass in Sonamarg in Central-Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday.

An official said that a Tavera car travelling from Kargil to Sonamarg skidded off the road and fell into the 400-ft deep gorge at Zojila pass Mandir Morh .

Police, ambulance and locals reached the spot to rush the critical injured persons to hospital—(KNO)

*Further details are awaited*

