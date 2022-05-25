High Court grants bail to Waheed Parra

Srinagar: People’s Democratic Party’s youth wing president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra has been granted bail by Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Wednesday, ordering his immediate release.

Shariq Reyaz, Parra’s counsel informed that he has been granted bail by high court.

“Order of trial court set aside. Had the onerous duty to lead his defence and argue his bail appeal. Waheed walks out after more than a year in custody, ” informed his lawyer.

Reacting to the judgement, PDP president tweeted, “Finally after almost two years, Waheed Para gets bail & I hope he walks out as a free man soon. Would like to thank his lawyer Shariq for fighting his case with such conviction & determination.”

Parra was arrested by NIA in connection with terror case in 2020 since then he was in judicial custody—(KNO)

