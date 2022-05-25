Chadoora attack: Injured lady succumbs

SRINAGAR – A lady who was shot at by unidentified gunmen in Chadoora area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, succumbed to her injuries at SMHS hospital here in Srinagar.

Officials said that a lady identified as Amreena Bhat from Hushroo Chadoora along with her nephew was fired upon by the unidentified gunmen, leaving them seriously wounded.

The lady and her nephew were immediately rushed to Sub District Hospital Chadoora wherefrom doctors referred the injured lady to Srinagar hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Medical Superintendent of SMHS hospital, Dr. Kanwaljeet Singh said that the lady was brought dead to the hospital.

Moreover, the area has been cordoned off and the searches have been launched to nab the attackers.

